WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year.

The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza.

Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma rose to the occasion and brought its A-game to get the top spots. The pub also makes some other creative drinks like the Chocolate Peanut Buttercup Skrewball Shakes and the Rum Runner Bucket.

The final lineup in the festival includes:

– Judge Awards –

Best Bloody Mary – Traditional 1st place: Smashed On The Rocks Saloon 2nd Place: Matty’s Bar & Grille

Best Bloody Mary – Original 1st place: Crafty Cow MKE 2nd Place: Eldr+Rime

Best Garnish 1st place: Smashed On The Rocks Saloon 2nd Place: Harbor Lights



– Bottles Products –

– The Peoples’ Choice –

Session #1 1st place: Matty’s Bar & Grille 2nd Place: Harbor Lights

Session #2 1st place: Smashed On The Rocks Saloon 2nd Place: Crafty Cow MKE

Bottled Mix 1st place: Kickles 2nd Place: Thumbs Up Jamaican Jerk



When can you try it?

Per the pub’s Facebook, anyone who wants to give the award-winning loaded Bloody Marys a try can stop in on Saturdays and Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

“We are so honored to have won the most prestigious award of the festival, the People’s Choice for Best Bloody Mary for the 2nd year in a row,” staff at the Algoma pub said.

“Congratulations to all participants, the competition was tough & we have so much respect for each and every one of you & the hard work that was put in!”