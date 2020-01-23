NE Wisconsin roads snow-covered, slippery

Video courtesy WisDOT

(WFRV) — Snow has caused roads across northeast Wisconsin to be slippery and snow-covered Thursday morning.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reporting snow-covered roads primarily north and west of Green Bay and the Fox Valley. Highways around Green Bay and into the Valley are slippery.

Map courtesy WisDOT

Officials advise leaving plenty of room between you and the vehicles in front of you. Give yourself extra time when heading out.

