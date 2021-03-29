NE Wisconsin squad cars to have ribbons displayed for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

(WFRV) – A teal ribbon will be visible on squad cars of 19 law enforcement agencies in Brown, Door, Marinette and Oconto counties.
According to officials, April will mark 20 years of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The teal ribbons will be displayed throughout April.
Teal is the color of Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the ribbons reportedly signify the relationship between the Sexual Assault Center and law enforcement in responding and protecting survivors.
The agencies that will have the teal ribbon on the squad cars are:
- Ashwaubenon Public Safety
- Brown County Sheriff’s Office
- Coleman Police Department
- De Pere Police Department
- Door County Sheriff’s Department
- Gillett Police Department
- Green Bay Police Department
- Lena Police Department
- Marinette County Sheriff’s Department
- Marinette Police Department
- Pulaski Police Department
- Oconto County Sheriff’s Department
- Oconto Falls Police Department
- Oconto Police Department
- Sturgeon Bay Police Department
- St. Norbert College Campus Safety
- Suring Police Department
- University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Campus Safety
- Wrightstown Police Department
“We are committed to working with the Sexual Assault Center to educate, bring awareness, and work together to help protect victims and apprehend the suspects responsible for these crimes,” says Commander Kevin Warych of the Green Bay Police Department.
According to officials, the Sexual Assault Center assisted 1,453 survivors of sexual assault and sex trafficking in 2020.