NE Wisconsin squad cars to have ribbons displayed for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

(WFRV) – A teal ribbon will be visible on squad cars of 19 law enforcement agencies in Brown, Door, Marinette and Oconto counties.

According to officials, April will mark 20 years of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The teal ribbons will be displayed throughout April.

Teal is the color of Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the ribbons reportedly signify the relationship between the Sexual Assault Center and law enforcement in responding and protecting survivors.

The agencies that will have the teal ribbon on the squad cars are:

Ashwaubenon Public Safety

Brown County Sheriff’s Office

Coleman Police Department

De Pere Police Department

Door County Sheriff’s Department

Gillett Police Department

Green Bay Police Department

Lena Police Department

Marinette County Sheriff’s Department

Marinette Police Department

Pulaski Police Department

Oconto County Sheriff’s Department

Oconto Falls Police Department

Oconto Police Department

Sturgeon Bay Police Department

St. Norbert College Campus Safety

Suring Police Department

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Campus Safety

Wrightstown Police Department

“We are committed to working with the Sexual Assault Center to educate, bring awareness, and work together to help protect victims and apprehend the suspects responsible for these crimes,” says Commander Kevin Warych of the Green Bay Police Department.

According to officials, the Sexual Assault Center assisted 1,453 survivors of sexual assault and sex trafficking in 2020.