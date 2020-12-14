NE Wisconsin undergoes week-long highway maintenance starting Dec. 14

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced highway maintenance will be taking place in northeast Wisonsin highways from Dec.14 through Dec. 18.

According to WisDOT, starting Monday and lasting throughout the week, maintenance crews will be sealing bridge joints located on northbound and southbound I-41 between County BB and the Winnebago/Outagamie County line from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Officials say various lanes will be closed during repairs. Motorists are being urged to slow down and be mindful of workers near highways.

To find more project updates, road closure information, and highway construction news in Northeast Wisconsin, click here.