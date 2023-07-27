MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Beating the heat was no sweat for some Northeast Wisconsinites on Thursday.

The Fox Crossing fire department held a pop-up slip n’ slide event at O’Hauser Park in Neenah. They turned a hill in the park into a giant slip n’ slide using hoses, soap, and tarps. Kids were having the time of their lives especially when they figured out the best technique to go as fast as possible down the hill.

“”Once Paisley (his sister) told me that the secret was to get a running start and dive into it, I went so fast,” said Ian from Neenah.

The firefighters also had free freeze pops for the kids. The Appleton Fire Department held a similar event earlier this week.

These events weren’t the only water-related ways that Northeast Wisconsinites found to beat the heat. As you can imagine, the pools in the area, including the Menasha Municipal Pool, were brimming with swimmers.

“I love this swimming pool,” said 7-year-old Adalyne Mccarthy who was at the pool with her dad on Wednesday afternoon.”I like to swim in the pool and do flips underwater.”

The Menasha Parks and Recreation director Chloe Hansen-Dunn said that they get lots of kids visiting the pool even on cooler days, but naturally on the really hot days it’s very crowded.

She wanted to remind all pool patrons to make sure they’re staying hydrated and to wear sunscreen.

“Menasha is 30 percent surrounded by water,” said Hansen Dunn. “What could be more important than a place where they can learn how to be comfortable in and around water.”

Green Bay had a free day at their public pools on Thursday.

But pools weren’t the only popular place as the weather heated up. Ice cream was the treat of choice after a long day of beating the heat.

Bri Lutz, the owner of ‘The Sweet Lair’ in Menasha that they have lots of tasty treats to choose from but it’s the ice cream that is one of the most popular treats when the weather turns hot.

“It’s so fun to see kids come in and see the different ice creams and see their faces light up,” said Lutz.