NE Wisconsin's only Chuck E. Cheese to reopen after getting remodeled

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Parents who are looking to take their kids to a place where they can expel some of their energy, will not have to look far from the Titletown District.

According to the company, they will host two events on Wednesday, Nov. 10. During the day, a family from Boys & Girls Club will be the ‘first kid to play’ in the newly remodeled building. Then in the evening, Chuck E. Cheese will welcome the larger Green Bay Community for a grand reopening event.

The first 25 families in line will get a complimentary arcade play for up to two children for the two-hour event. The event is scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming the Green Bay community back into our newly remodeled location,” said Sherri Landry, CEC Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer.

Some of the new features include:

  • Interactive dance floor
  • Large-format video wall
  • New arcades

According to Chuck E. Cheese’s website, there are only eight locations in Wisconsin. Those locations are in the following cities:

  • Brookfield
  • Janesville
  • Madison
  • Racine
  • Green Bay
  • La Crosse
  • Milwaukee
  • West Allist

Guests are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings when they visit and all employees will be required to wear face coverings.

Chuck E. Cheese will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

