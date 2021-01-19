Nearly $1 million allocated to save De Pere local business during pandemic in the Community Update

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – De Pere Mayor James Boyd joined the Local 5 This Morning to discuss De Pere’s efforts on combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boyd brought up the city’s vaccination plan as well as some statistics on how the rollout of the vaccine has gone so far.

According to Boyd, 75% of EMS has been vaccinated so far, and law enforcement staff are set to be vaccinated on Jan. 20. Boyd also mentioned that the health department is prepared to starting vaccinating those in Phase 1B as soon as the DHS activates Phase 1B.

Boyd brought up the financial aspect of the pandemic and De Pere’s efforts to fight the financial hardship local businesses has endured. According to Boyd, 45 businesses has been saved so far with help from the small business relief loans.

Nearly $1 million has been allocated to help save local businesses. Businesses can still apply for the loan program.

Finally, Boyd discussed United Healthcare coming to the area and it will bring over 1,000 employees as well.

