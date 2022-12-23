DEKORRA, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in southcentral Wisconsin arrested two people after a traffic stop revealed nearly one ounce of heroin, in which the driver had a warrant for his arrest.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop occurred on 139/90/94 in the Town of Dekorra on December 20 for a traffic violation.

Deputies say that during the traffic stop, the driver, Harley Schrank, allegedly gave authorities an ID that was not believed to be his real identity.

The deputy was able to determine the true identity of the driver and found that Schrank had a warrant for his arrest.

During the investigation, a search of the vehicle reportedly found 26 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

The release states that both occupants of the vehicle were arrested and transported to the Columbia County Jail.

Schrank, 27, of Portage was taken to jail on the following charges:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin – Party to a Crime

Resisting/Obstructing an Officer

Columbia County Warrant

The passenger was identified as Brianna Mootz, 27, of Columbus, and was taken to jail on the following charges:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Violation of Probation

Harley Schrank (Photo: Columbia County Sheriff’s Office)

Brianna Mootz (Photo: Columbia County Sheriff’s Office)

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office continues to make identifying those trafficking deadly illegal drugs a priority. Heroin, Fentanyl, and other opiates continue to lead to deadly overdoses in our communities. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

No other details about the arrests were provided.