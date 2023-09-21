OSHKOSH, WIS. (WFRV) – “Feeding America” aims to make a difference. Nearly 1,000 volunteers participated in a 12-hour celebration of volunteering at the Oshkosh Arena. Volunteers are packaging over 200 pounds of rice distributing it to over 300 food pantries.



Volunteer Bob Larsen says he takes pride in serving the community.



“It’s just really inspirational for us to come together as coworkers and community members, to know that we’re really making a difference,” said Larsen.



The 6th annual volunteering event is on track to pack its one-millionth pound of rice.

Feeding America vice president Liz Wollenberg says the organization hopes to provide meals for families in need.



“What we are looking for today with this event is to provide staple food products food that anyone can take home, put it on their shelf, and add it to a meal to make sure that they have something to eat,” said Wollenberg.



Larsen encourages more to volunteer.



“This is just a great opportunity for us to come together as a community to support each other and support those in need,” explained Larsen.



Volunteer opportunities for Feeding America can be found here.