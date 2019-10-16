Nearly 1,600 N.E. Wis. fifth graders attend Phuture Phoenix program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Area fifth graders are getting a taste of college life this week as part of UW-Green Bay’s Phuture Phoenix program.

Over the next two days, nearly 1,600 students from 26 northeast Wisconsin schools will tour the campus and get first-hand experience of college from UWGB students.

The program has hosted around 22,000 fifth graders since it began in 2003.

All of the students who take part in this week’s visits will also be eligible to apply for a Phuture Phoenix scholarship if they choose to attend UW-Green Bay.