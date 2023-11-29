APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Nearly 190 families in the Salvation Army Fox Cities’ Adopt a Family program, in which a donor family purchases gifts from a wish list of a family in need.

“It’s great for the families to be able to write their own lists and be able to give their kids presents for Christmas,” Salvation Army Fox Cities Adopt a Family coordinator Mindy Howell said. “It’s like the feeling of Christmas, and what that brings to the family.”

The program is helping 475 families this season, which includes 4,755 children. 1,725 families in all are participating in either the Adopt a Family or the Toys for Tots program as well, in which parents choose toys for their kids out of a selection.

The deadline to sign up to be a donor for the Adopt a Family program is at the end of the day on Monday, and with nearly 195 families still in need of being adopted, organizers said it is a record high in recent years.

“At least within the last five years, it’s the most families that are in need of adoption,” Howell said.

A small team of four employees put the entire program together.

“Since we serve so many households, we have to go through so many applications and there’s like four of us that do that,” Howell said. “It’s exciting, but yeah it’s really hectic.”

It is a lot of work for the organizers, but they say it is very quick to sign up to be a donor.

“Today we are processing applications and making adopt a family matches,” Salvation Army Fox Cities case manager Katie Schmanski said.

It’s a multi-step process to ensure that everyone gets a donor family.

“[We have to] organize all the applications coming in, going out, coming back in, going back out and then going back out to the clients for Christmas Day,” Salvation Army Fox Cities life skills manager Joe Van Roy said.

The organizers say the best part is watching parents’ faces light up when they pick up their presents.