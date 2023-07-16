RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men were arrested after a search warrant of a southeastern Wisconsin home yielded over 1,700 fentanyl pills, valued at $32,000, multiple guns, and marijuana.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Center Street in Racine around 10 a.m. on June 28.

The search warrant was performed by agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit, along with the US Marshalls Service. The search yielded 1,787 fentanyl pills which authorities say appeared to be fake 30mg Percocet pills.

The fentanyl pills have an estimated street value of $32,000, authorities say.

Other items seized during the search warrant include; four ounces of marijuana, three Glock handguns, a 50-round drum magazine for a Glock handgun, three extended magazines, a money counter, and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say that two of the handguns had automatic switches attached, which allows semi-automatic handguns to be fired like an automatic weapon.

The release notes that before the search warrant, a 21-year-old from Racine, Dontrell Lynch, had been arrested due to an ongoing drug investigation.

During the Search warrant authorities took Miguel Ayala into custody, a 22-year-old man also from Racine. Both Lynch and Ayala were taken to the Racine County Jail on the following charges:

Dontrell Lynch Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl >50 grams Possession with Intent to Deliver THC <200 grams Maintaining Drug Trafficking Place Felony Bail Jumping

Miguel Ayala Possession of Firearm by Felon Possession of Machine Gun and other Weapons Felony Bail Jumping Misdemeanor Bail Jumping



Dontrell Lynch (Photo Credit: Racine County Sheriff’s Office)

Miguel Ayala (Photo Credit: Racine County Sheriff’s Office)

Photo Credit: Racine County Sheriff’s Office

I applaud the dedication of the agents with the Racine County Metro Drug Unit who identified these armed and dangerous drug peddlers, conducted a complicated investigation, obtained a search warrant, and ultimately got guns – some of which were fully automatic – and fake pills laced with fentanyl off the streets. I cannot imagine the amount of death and destruction that was stopped by this investigation. Job well done! Sheriff Schmaling, Racine County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say that Lynch has since been charged with 17 felonies, and Ayala has since been charged with 11 felonies.

No additional information was provided.