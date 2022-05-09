GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Thousands of Wisconsin Public Service customers in Green Bay are without power following a reported outage on the city’s west side.

Wisconsin Public Service’s (WPS) outage map shows two separate outages in Brown County. One in Green Bay and another in Hobart. In Green Bay, 1,797 customers are affected, which amounts to just over 3% of the customers in the city.

In Hobart, 684 customers are affected, which is around 13% of the customers in the city.

There was no information on the cause of the outage, but on WPS’s map, it is in the area of Packerland Drive and Hobart Drive.

