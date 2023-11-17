GREEN BAY, WIS. (WFRV) – Nearly 300 million delivered packages were stolen last year nationwide,

Jennifer Gonzalez of the Green Bay Police Department says all online shoppers should beware of porch pirates.



“There is a common saying called lock it, hide it, keep it, and if you are having packages delivered to your house or place of residence, we often suggest that people track their packages, so you know when they are coming,” explained communications director Gonzalez.



The department says if you receive a package that does not belong to you, return it to the sender.



“IF a package gets delivered to your house and you find out it’s not yours, your name is not on it do the right thing and try to either get it back to the delivery service or the post office or try to deliver it to that right address,” explained Gonzalez.



If you believe one of your Christmas deliveries has been stolen, contact the service you used for delivery and the local authorities.