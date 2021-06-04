Nearly 3K Wisconsinites in Medicaid programs potentially victims of hacking incident

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Friday that residents who received services from Wisconsin’s Family Care, IRIS, or Children’s Long-Term Support programs, may have had their personal information leaked after a hacker gained access to its system.

According to the DHS, on February 19, an unauthorized individual gained access to an email account that may have exposed names, member identification numbers, dates of birth, some Social Security numbers, address, and health information such as medical conditions and treatment information.

DHS says that they discovered the unidentified hacker had entered the system that same day and were able to quickly disable the hacker’s access to the account. Officials say no known exposures have been confirmed, but, DHS reports that after an investigation into this incident they have identified individuals whose information may have potentially been accessed.

DHS directives say that on Friday, notifications were mailed to 2,868 individuals who received services from Wisconsin’s Family Care, IRIS, or Children’s Long-Term Support programs, and whose information may have been accessed. These individuals have been offered free credit monitoring for one year as well as given access to a dedicated call center to answer questions they might have.

Officials note that since discovering the unauthorized access on February 19, the organization has taken actions to improve its security posture. DHS has also requested that the Department of Administration and the State’s Chief Information Security Officer conduct a review of Department of Health Services’ security protocols protecting personal health information including the adequacy of our information system protections against malicious phishing attacks.

Individuals in the above programs who received a notification letter or have questions about this incident can call 1-833-664-2022 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.