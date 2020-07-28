Nearly 4 pounds of marijuana, more than $35K in cash located by Menominee Tribal Police after traffic stop

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are in custody after a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

The Menominee Tribal Police say officers attempted to stop a vehicle on State Highway 47 in the area of Midway Road for traffic violations and suspicious activity Sunday at around 1:32 a.m. The vehicle failed to stop and continued briefly down Midway Road.

Authorities say the vehicle eventually came to a stop in a driveway on Midway Road. A woman exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. A short foot chase ensued and the woman was taken into custody.

Two teenagers were found inside the vehicle.

The driver, an unidentified man, admitted to marijuana being present in the vehicle. A small bag containing what authorities believed to be marijuana and a wax-like substance, commonly known as marijuana ‘dabs’, were found under the driver’s seat.

Menominee County Sheriff’s K9 Ruger was requested to do a sniff of the vehicle for drugs.

Authorities say K9 Ruger gave a positive alert that there were illegal drugs in the vehicle. A further search was conducted and authorities found about 3.8 pounds of marijuana, 208.1 grams of marijuana ‘dabs’, and $35,221 in cash.

Photos courtesy Menominee Tribal Police

The man was arrested for possession with intent to deliver, child endangerment, and probation violations. The woman was arrested for a felony warrant, resisting arrest, and child endangerment.

No further information is available at this time.

