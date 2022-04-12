Nearly 40 catalytic converters stolen from Shawano business's fleet

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – One business in Shawano found that nearly 40 catalytic converters were stolen from their fleet between Monday evening and early Tuesday morning.

Jasper Drengler tells local 5 that the incident happened between 8 p.m. on April 11 and 2 a.m. on April 12. The shop did have security cameras, but the thief pressed on. The thief reportedly left behind some tools and hollowed-out converters.

Mostly their work vehicles were affected, as no personal vehicles had the converters stolen. Local authorities were notified, and they are investigating the items that were left behind.

Drengler said it hurts to be hanging on during the pandemic only for someone to steal from them.

The shop’s cat ‘Soot’, apparently saw everything. Drengler posted on Facebook that Soot took cover to avoid being taken with the other ‘cats’.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.