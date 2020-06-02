Nearly 40 Wisconsin National Guard soldiers return to U.S. from Afghanistan

FORT HOOD, Tex. (WFRV) – Nearly 40 soldiers from the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry Regiment have returned to the U.S. from Afghanistan.

The National Guard says the soldiers are completing post-mobilization requirements before returning to Wisconsin later this month. Over 200 soldiers from the 128th Infantry continue to support the Army’s 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) mission in Afghanistan.

The 128th Infantry deployed on a “guardian angel” mission, providing force protection for numerous engagements between SFAB advisors and other coalition forces, contractors, and Afghan troops. They replaced the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry, which was the first National Guard battalion to partner with an active Army security force assistance brigade. The battalion mobilized for deployment in July of 2019.

This is the second group of the 128th Infantry soldiers to return early from deployment due to a planned drawdown of forces from Afghanistan announced earlier this year. About 150 soldiers from the battalion returned to Wisconsin in late April.

The Wisconsin National Guard simultaneously has hundreds of Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen mobilized to state active duty supporting civil authorities and assisting in preserving public safety amidst civil unrest in communities around Wisconsin, and more than 1,200 are actively supporting the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

