Nearly 50 nonprofits receive grants from Wisconsin Humanities, over $360,000 in funding

(WFRV)- After awarding more than 50 different nonprofits across Wisconsin through the Wisconsin Humanities Recovery Grants, the Wisconsin Humanities has some big news.

The organization announced on Monday, December 6, that they have awarded over $367,000 to numerous organizations.

Throughout the state, 47 different nonprofits were awarded the Wisconsin Humanities Recovery Grants. Officials explain these grants will assist organizations in multiple aspects including preparing, responding, and recovering from the pandemic.

Funding for the grants came from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Over $367,000 in recovery funds were distributed amongst the nonprofits.

Wisconsin Humanities Executive Director Dena Wortzel explains how the selection process made sure to award receipts who would connect with underserved communities. Saying, “we weighed factors including need, location, strength of their public humanities work, the audience served…”

The following list is the name and locations of the grants from across Wisconsin.

