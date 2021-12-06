Nearly 50 nonprofits receive grants from Wisconsin Humanities, over $360,000 in funding

(WFRV)- After awarding more than 50 different nonprofits across Wisconsin through the Wisconsin Humanities Recovery Grants, the Wisconsin Humanities has some big news.
The organization announced on Monday, December 6, that they have awarded over $367,000 to numerous organizations.
Throughout the state, 47 different nonprofits were awarded the Wisconsin Humanities Recovery Grants. Officials explain these grants will assist organizations in multiple aspects including preparing, responding, and recovering from the pandemic.
Funding for the grants came from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Over $367,000 in recovery funds were distributed amongst the nonprofits.
Wisconsin Humanities Executive Director Dena Wortzel explains how the selection process made sure to award receipts who would connect with underserved communities. Saying, “we weighed factors including need, location, strength of their public humanities work, the audience served…”
The following list is the name and locations of the grants from across Wisconsin.
- Nonprofit name
- city, county
- Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua
- Washburn, Bayfield
- Oulu Cultural & Heritage Center
- Iron River, Bayfield
- Mondovi Public Library
- Mondovi, Buffalo
- Burnett County Historical Society
- Danbury, Burnett
- Dane County Historical Society
- Madison, Dane
- Black Earth Public Library
- Black Earth, Dane
- Dane County Library Service
- Madison, Dane
- UW-Madison – Center for the Humanities
- Madison, Dane
- Egg Harbor Historical Society
- Egg Harbor, Door
- L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library
- Eau Claire, Eau Claire
- BODWEWADMIMWEN ETHE TEK, INC.
- Wabeno, Forest
- Forest County Historical Genealogical Society
- Crandon, Forest
- UW-Platteville
- Platteville, Grant
- Heritage Military Music Foundation
- Watertown, Jefferson
- Vang Council of La Crosse, Inc.
- La Crosse, La Crosse
- La Crosse Public Library
- La Crosse, La Crosse
- Lafayette County Historical Society
- Darlington, Lafayette
- T.B. Scott Free Library
- Merrill, Lincoln
- Milwaukee Preservation Alliance
- Milwaukee, Milwaukee
- Marquette University
- Milwaukee, Milwaukee
- Milwaukee County Historical Society
- Milwaukee, Milwaukee
- Southside Organizing Committee
- Milwaukee, Milwaukee
- Ex Fabula
- Milwaukee, Milwaukee
- CAPITA Productions, Inc.
- Milwaukee, Milwaukee
- UW-Milwaukee-Electa Quinney Institute for American Indian Education
- Milwaukee, Milwaukee
- Black Arts MKE, Inc.
- Milwaukee, Milwaukee
- Art Start
- Milwaukee, Milwaukee
- Frank Lloyd Wright’s Burnham Block, Inc.
- Milwaukee, Milwaukee
- Bembe Drum and Dance
- Milwaukee, Milwaukee
- Oconto County Historical Society, Inc.
- Oconto, Oconto
- The Building for Kids, Inc.
- Appleton, Outagamie
- Oneida Nation
- Oneida, Outagamie
- Muehl Public Library
- Seymour, Outagamie
- African Heritage, Inc
- Appleton, Outagamie
- People of Progression INC
- Appleton, Outagamie
- Osceola Historical Society
- Osceola, Polk
- Philadelphia Community Farm, Inc.
- Osceola, Polk
- Portage County Historical Society
- Stevens Point, Portage
- Racine County Historical Society and Museum, Inc.
- Racine, Racine
- Roy Chapman Andrews Society
- Beloit, Rock
- Aldo Leopold Foundation, Inc.
- Baraboo, Sauk
- New Richmond Preservation Society
- New Richmond, St. Croix
- Western Taylor County Public Library
- Gilman, Taylor
- Rib Lake Public Library
- Rib Lake, Taylor
- Whitehall Public Library
- Whitehall, Trempealeau
- Waupaca Area Public Library
- Waupaca, Waupaca
- Patterson Memorial Library
- Wild Rose, Waushara