Nearly $50M in grants awarded to WI out-of-school and childcare providers

(WFRV) – Over 100 out-of-school and childcare providers across Wisconsin will be receiving some much-needed financial relief to help increase academic opportunities and support services for students during the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

Governor Tony Evers announced Thursday that through the Beyond the Classroom Grant Program an estimated $49.5 million will be distributed to several nonprofit organizations providing virtual and in-person programming for school-aged children to help increase enrollment capacity, provide additional learning opportunities, or increase mental health support for school-age children.

“Our kids have had a difficult year, and we know that in order for our state to continue to bounce back from this pandemic, we have to make sure we’re getting our kids the extra support they need,” said Gov. Evers. “This past year, out-of-school providers across the state adapted to ensure our kids had safe and supportive places to go while also contending with increased capacity and mental health challenges. I’ve always said what’s best for kids is what’s best for our state, and today’s grants will help ensure our families and kids can thrive beyond the classroom.”

A full list of grant awardees is available, here. Additional information is available on the Beyond the Classroom Grant program website.