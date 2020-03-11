UPDATE: Power restored to over 5,000 in Green Bay, less than 100 remain without

WEDNESDAY 3/11/2020 10:00 a.m.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Power has been restored to over 5,000 WPS customers on Green Bay’s west side, according to officials.
WPS is reporting that about 75 customers near Ashwaubenon remain without power as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.
There is no word yet on the cause of the outage.
WEDNESDAY 3/11/2020 9:30 a.m.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Nearly 6,000 customers on Green Bay’s west side are without power this morning.
According to Wisconsin Public Service, the outage began shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. Crews are currently on scene working to restore the outage and the cause has yet to be determined.
The Green Bay Area Public School District says numerous buildings are without power, including the District Office building, Tank Elementary, Beaumont Elementary, West High, and Franklin Middle.
In Ashwaubenon, WPS is reporting about 72 customers are without power. A cause for that outage has yet to be determined and power should be restored around 11:15 a.m.
