GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

UPDATE: Power restored to over 5,000 in Green Bay, less than 100 remain without

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WEDNESDAY 3/11/2020 10:00 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Power has been restored to over 5,000 WPS customers on Green Bay’s west side, according to officials.

WPS is reporting that about 75 customers near Ashwaubenon remain without power as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

There is no word yet on the cause of the outage.

Original Story: Nearly 6,000 without power in Green Bay, WPS on scene

WEDNESDAY 3/11/2020 9:30 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Nearly 6,000 customers on Green Bay’s west side are without power this morning.

According to Wisconsin Public Service, the outage began shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. Crews are currently on scene working to restore the outage and the cause has yet to be determined.

The Green Bay Area Public School District says numerous buildings are without power, including the District Office building, Tank Elementary, Beaumont Elementary, West High, and Franklin Middle.

In Ashwaubenon, WPS is reporting about 72 customers are without power. A cause for that outage has yet to be determined and power should be restored around 11:15 a.m.

Local 5 will continue to provide updates on this outage as information becomes available.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Blizzard open training camp with plenty of experience

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blizzard open training camp with plenty of experience"

Wrightstown star Froehlke to miss state tournament due to knee injury

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown star Froehlke to miss state tournament due to knee injury"

Bay Port back in familiar territory

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port back in familiar territory"

State Hockey Recap: Tritons fall in OT, Springs boys & Stars girls claim titles

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Hockey Recap: Tritons fall in OT, Springs boys & Stars girls claim titles"

Green Bay's Borseth on Sports Xtra

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Borseth on Sports Xtra"

3/7/20 High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, etc.

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/7/20 High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, etc."