FRIDAY, 4/15/2022 2:56 p.m.

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – According to the Wisconsin Public Service, the power outages that have been affecting areas of Brown and Oconto counties have been resolved.

There are no reports of outages in the area.

The cause of the outage has not been released.

FRIDAY, 4/15/2022, 2:19 p.m.

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) is currently working to restore power to nearly 6,000 residents in two Northeast Wisconsin counties.

According to the WPS outage map, a total of 5,816 customers in Brown and Oconto counties are facing power outages.

The majority of the power outages are reportedly located in Suamico with 4,398 (75.93 percent) customers losing power.

City Outage Location Abrams 9 Chase 544 Green Bay 1 Little Suamico 480 Pittsfield 379 Pulaski 5 Suamico 4,398

WPS has not released the cause of the outage at this time.