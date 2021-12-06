Nearly four million dollars awarded to local transit services throughout Wisconsin

(WFRV)- In an effort to continue to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, and continue to improve our state as a whole, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced a multimillion-dollar funding award for local transit services.

Alongside the Wisconsin DOT, Evers shared news of the funding for these services on Monday, December 6.

The Governor explains that the $3,990,287 state and federal funds will be used for transit services that assist seniors and the disabled through agencies that assist in transportation services, vehicle purchases, and operating assistance officials explain.

Evers says steps like this are how we ensure opportunities for all, while also continuing to move forward through recent hardships. Saying, “fixing our roads and ensuring everyone has access to safe, reliable, transportation is an essential part of our economic recovery from this pandemic.”

WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson also commented on the opportunity to support organizations that help individuals with transportation assistance. Saying, “through this program, we are helping to get people, wherever they live in our state, to medical appointments, work, school, and family.”

Within the 47 organizations selected to receive this funding, the following list names of local organizations within the Northeast Wisconsin area, as well as their location and the amount of funding they will receive according to the release.