Nebraska troopers seize counterfeit cash, drugs in stop

Jun 04, 2019

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 05:09 PM CDT

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials say two people have been arrested after state troopers seized drugs and about $18,000 in counterfeit cash during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Hershey in western Nebraska.

The patrol says the stop occurred about 1:40 a.m. Friday when a trooper spotted an SUV speeding. A search of the SUV turned up 4 pounds (1.81 kilograms) of marijuana, 51 THC edibles, about $18,000 in counterfeit $100 bills and $2,000 in real currency.

The 41-year-old driver and a 28-year-old passenger, both of Green Bay, Wisconsin, were arrested on suspicion of drug possession, unlawful circulation of a financial transaction device and other counts.
 

