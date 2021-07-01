FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Need a ride to EAA AirVenture? Green Bay’s Austin Straubel International Airport has got you covered

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the world’s largest fly-in, EAA’s annual AirVenture, fast approaches, it’s no secret available rental cars will be scarce and heavy traffic will be bountiful making it difficult for many to attend the fan-favorite event. But now, Green Bay’s Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) is ensuring all area residents wanting to attend can.

GRB announced on Thursday that it will be offering a shuttle bus service from its location to the EAA’s annual AirVenture, taking place at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh from July 26 through August 1.

GRB says during the event, the shuttle service will be offered three times daily to and from the event. The shuttle cost will be $20 each way. The shuttle service is open to everyone, from those arriving at the airport from one of their planes to residents living in the area looking for a way there.

“When you factor in the price of gas and parking, the Lamers shuttle is really an affordable way to get to and from Green Bay to Oshkosh.” stated GRB Airport Director Marty Piette, A.A.E. “The shuttle will be great for area residents who want to spend a day at AirVenture as well as for pilots who fly in to GRB, park their planes at one of our Fixed Base Operators (FBOs) and then head down to this great aviation event.”

Executive Air’s General Manager, Jim Prast, added, “We see a huge influx of personal aircraft during the week of AirVenture and are always looking for ways to make those customers’ experience better. The shortage of rental cars is an issue all over the U.S. right now, so now we’re giving pilots another reason to stay in Green Bay. It will be easy for them to hop on the shuttle.”

Shuttles will begin Sunday, July 25, and continue through the end of the day on Sunday, August 1. The schedule of times can be found below.

Sunday, July 25Monday, July 26 – Saturday, July 31Sunday, August 1
12:00 p.m.: GRB to OSH8:00 a.m.: GRB to OSH8:00 a.m. GRB to OSH
5pm: OSH to GRB12:00 p.m.: GRB to OSH2:00 p.m. OSH to GRB
2:00 p.m.: OSH to GRB6:00 p.m. OSH to GRB
4:00 p.m. GRB to OSH
6:00 p.m. OSH to GRB
8:00 p.m. OSH to GRB
GRB Shuttle Schedule July 25 – August 1

GRB officials add that pick up and drop off locations include the following:

  • Executive Air lobby canopy
  • GRB Main Terminal baggage claim doors
  • GRB annex lot (watch for the signs)
  • Jet Air Group lobby canopy

Tickets for the shuttle service can be purchased online here. Shuttle passengers are encouraged to book ahead and must print their passes before arriving at the bus. Lamers is not able to accept smartphone images for rides. For those who decide to ride at the last minute, they do accept cash only on the day of the ride, if there is space available.

FBO guests can work with staff to print copies of their tickets. GRB adds that airline passengers can work with Airport Administration staff to print copies of their tickets if their lodging doesn’t have a business printer. Non-flying shuttle passengers are encouraged to print their passes at home and bring them to the pick-up locations. Lamers may accept cash at the time of your ride if there is room available on the bus.

“This shuttle service is another example of how the airport, FBOs and local business are working together to bring more tourism and tourism dollars to our area, while also providing a great service for local residents,” stated Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach. “Their efforts benefit all of us.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Denmark claims first state baseball championship

Marinette's season wraps up in state semifinal

Kaukauna softball wins 2021 Division I state title

Coleman falls to Kenosha St. Joseph in Division 3 baseball championship game

Mishicot wins Div. IV state softball

Kaukauna roars and rolls into the state championship