Need for crossing guards increases as students head back to school in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After announcing students in the Green Bay Area Public School District will be returning to class on March 1 – the need for crossing guards is paramount.

The City of Green Bay has partnered with Cross Safe, which is an organization that oversees crossing guard programs but the need is nothing new.

Local 5 spoke to Commander Kevin Warych says the department is looking to get the message out there, “We really want to put the message out to the community that if you’re interested in being a crossing guard, and school going back in session, we need you.”

The City of Neenah also has a been looking for people to fill their crossing guard positions.