‘Need knows no season’: Salvation Army Fox Cities Christmas assistance programs open for registration

(WFRV) – It’s no hidden secret the holidays are not only some of the busiest times of the year but are also some of the most expensive. As families across the nation continue to grapple with financial constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, residents across Wisconsin are concerned with how they will make it through the holidays.

Fortunately, The Salvation Army of Fox Cities is working around the clock to address these concerns by implementing a variety of Christmas assistance programs aimed at helping families across Northeast Wisconsin during the holidays.

“Need knows no season. Although the holidays are often a time of joy, many people will not be able to celebrate this year because they are battling the effects of pandemic poverty,” shared Major David Minks, Commanding Corp Officer at The Salvation Army Fox Cities.

Christmas Assistance programs now open for registration include:

Adopt-A-Family

Toys for Tots

Food Only program

Registration for these programs will end on December 3.

To sign up for any of the programs, visit the Fox Cities Salvation Army website. Once on the website, scroll down and click on “Christmas Assistance Programs”. If you are unable to complete the application online, you may request an in-person appointment to complete the application. Please call 920-734-3324 to schedule the appointment.