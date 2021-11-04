FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

‘Need knows no season’: Salvation Army Fox Cities Christmas assistance programs open for registration

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – It’s no hidden secret the holidays are not only some of the busiest times of the year but are also some of the most expensive. As families across the nation continue to grapple with financial constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, residents across Wisconsin are concerned with how they will make it through the holidays.

Fortunately, The Salvation Army of Fox Cities is working around the clock to address these concerns by implementing a variety of Christmas assistance programs aimed at helping families across Northeast Wisconsin during the holidays.

“Need knows no season. Although the holidays are often a time of joy, many people will not be able to celebrate this year because they are battling the effects of pandemic poverty,” shared Major David Minks, Commanding Corp Officer at The Salvation Army Fox Cities.

Christmas Assistance programs now open for registration include:

  • Adopt-A-Family
  • Toys for Tots
  • Food Only program

Registration for these programs will end on December 3.

To sign up for any of the programs, visit the Fox Cities Salvation Army website. Once on the website, scroll down and click on “Christmas Assistance Programs”. If you are unable to complete the application online, you may request an in-person appointment to complete the application. Please call 920-734-3324 to schedule the appointment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation pick em 11/3/21

Green Bay Nation 11/3/21 Lets Get Social

Green Bay Nation challenge or no challenge 11/3/21

Green Bay Nation 11/3/21 - lets go play the chiefs

GBN 11/3/21 - Rodgers tests positive for Covid

Keys to the Game vs Chiefs