NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Furry friends are being put up for adoption left and right at the Neenah Animal Shelter.

Between its facility and foster homes, the shelter is about 30 animals over its limit, with some of them even on a waitlist to be taken in.

Executive Director Cindy Flauger says the increase in surrenders and stays started last year, with the shelter having about 60 more animals in 2022 than in 2021.

“It’s very stressful for the team,” said Flauger. “Especially for those that have to do the care, and in today’s world, like many places, we have staff shortages. It’s tough and sometimes heartbreaking.”

Cats are coming in at such a fast pace the shelter will most likely have to squeeze them closer together by putting more barriers between their caged units.

The biggest reasons for the large number of animals up for adoption include not being able to afford a pet, strays reproducing in the warmer months, and the COVID-19 pandemic waning.

“I think the economy is a big part,” added Flauger. “I think also people that maybe adopted [pets] during the pandemic are back to work, they’re not home as much. They’re feeling bad about leaving their animals home alone.”

While Flauger hopes more people will give animals their forever home, she also says it’s important to keep your lifestyle in mind.

“If you’re really busy and active, you will want a busy and active dog,” said Flauger. “If you’re lowkey, you’re going to want somebody that’s going to be chill. When [people] come in to meet the animals, they usually get an understanding of what would be the best fit for them.”

The Neenah Animal Shelter currently has 111 pets up for adoption, and those interested should visit the shelter’s website here.