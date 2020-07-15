FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Neenah announces plans for second downtown apartment building

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Neenah has announced a second downtown apartment building.

The building will be six stories with 38 apartments that includes a mix of retail on Wisconsin Avenue.

“It’ll fit right in with our downtown area,” Mayor Dean Kaufert tells WFRV Local 5. “It’ll provide some retail space for the downtown area and, of course, parking on top of that.”

Earlier this year, the City of Neenah announced another unique downtown development that will include 71 apartments.

“We went from nothing downtown as fas as housing other than some low to middle income above some of the storefronts to actually having two major projects,” Mayor Kaufert says.

If approved, the building would also include a mechanical lift and slide garage that will house 40 cars – the first of its kind in Northeast Wisconsin. The project is worth $7 million, according to city officials.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Woodchucks rough up Green Bay in game two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woodchucks rough up Green Bay in game two"

Fond du Lac's Allen commits to Wisconsin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fond du Lac's Allen commits to Wisconsin"

Booyah rally late against Woodchucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah rally late against Woodchucks"

Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt"

Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals"

Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac"