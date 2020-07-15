Neenah announces plans for second downtown apartment building

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Neenah has announced a second downtown apartment building.

The building will be six stories with 38 apartments that includes a mix of retail on Wisconsin Avenue.

“It’ll fit right in with our downtown area,” Mayor Dean Kaufert tells WFRV Local 5. “It’ll provide some retail space for the downtown area and, of course, parking on top of that.”

Earlier this year, the City of Neenah announced another unique downtown development that will include 71 apartments.

“We went from nothing downtown as fas as housing other than some low to middle income above some of the storefronts to actually having two major projects,” Mayor Kaufert says.

If approved, the building would also include a mechanical lift and slide garage that will house 40 cars – the first of its kind in Northeast Wisconsin. The project is worth $7 million, according to city officials.

Latest Stories