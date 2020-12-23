Neenah car chase turns to car crash, as vehicle evades cop, strikes parked vehicle

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – After attempting to make a traffic stop, Neenah Police chased a vehicle that ended up striking another vehicle that was parked.
According to authorities, around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 23, the vehicle accelerated traveling westbound on W. Winneconne Avenue and then turned north on S. Lake street, at which point the officer discontinued the pursuit.
Continuing north on S Lake Street, the officer found the suspect vehicle had struck a parked vehicle.
According to a release, multiple juvenile subjects and an adult male subject from the suspect vehicle sustained injuries. They were transported to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspected juvenile driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot.
The incident is still under investigation.
Latest Stories
- Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote
- Wisconsin adds 69 new COVID-19 related deaths, total cases over 460,000
- Oshkosh Hazmat team called for incident in Neenah
- Wausaukee Wastewater Treatment Plant employee convicted of falsifying records
- Cousin of escaped murder suspect transported by Green Bay company, charged