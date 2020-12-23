FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Neenah car chase turns to car crash, as vehicle evades cop, strikes parked vehicle

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – After attempting to make a traffic stop, Neenah Police chased a vehicle that ended up striking another vehicle that was parked.

According to authorities, around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 23, the vehicle accelerated traveling westbound on W. Winneconne Avenue and then turned north on S. Lake street, at which point the officer discontinued the pursuit.

Continuing north on S Lake Street, the officer found the suspect vehicle had struck a parked vehicle.

According to a release, multiple juvenile subjects and an adult male subject from the suspect vehicle sustained injuries. They were transported to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspected juvenile driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot.

The incident is still under investigation.

