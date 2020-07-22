FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Neenah coffee shop closing, set to be replaced with new coffee shop

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A Neenah coffee shop will not reopen its doors but will instead see a new coffee shop open in its location in fall.

According to a Facebook post from Timshel Cafe, the owners have decided to close the cafe after five years in business.

“It is a bittersweet decision, but we are so excited to announce that there will be another café opening in its place,” the post read.

In September, Lawlss Coffee will open in the current Timshel Cafe. This will be the second Lawlss Coffee location in Northeast Wisconsin with the current location being in Sturgeon Bay.

Anyone with remaining Timshel gift cards is asked to email Timshel at TimshelCafe@gmail.com to receive either a refund or an exchange for a Lawlss gift card.

