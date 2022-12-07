NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV)-In a 5-4 vote Wednesday night, Neenah city council members voted against a controversial development project that would have brought mixed-used housing to the Shattuck Middle School property.

This comes after opponents of the project had submitted a last-minute petition that forced city council to need a super majority (75 percent) to move the project forward. The Neenah city attorney had said that two previous iterations of the petition didn’t mean state statutes and city ordinance requirements.

In the end, the majority of city council members voted against the project and the super majority triggered by the petition wasn’t needed.

A Neenah School District official had previously told Local Five News that if the city doesn’t approve the development project the developer, Northpointe Development, could back out of the purchase. Northpointe Development bought the property from the Neenah Joint School District over the summer.

It’s unclear about what the future holds for the Shattuck Middle School property, but Local Five News has been told that there are other developers interested in the property.