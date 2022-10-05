NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah Police Department alongside N&M Transfer Co., Inc., RotoGraphic Printing, and Pick n’ Save are helping Hurricane Ian victims in South Florida through Operation Neenah.

N&M Transfer parked a semi-trailer at Pick n’ Save on Green Bay Road in the City of Neenah and accepted high-demand items for those impacted by the devastation and destruction Hurricane Ian caused.

Water, bleach, disinfectant wipes, paper towels, deodorant, soap, feminine products, nonperishable food, toilet paper, diapers, and many other items were donated to the Fort Myers Police Department.

Once it arrives in Fort Myers, officers will distribute the donated items to those who need it most.

We, at the Neenah Police Department, appreciate working and living in Neenah and the Fox Valley and we truly admire how our community rallies around those in need, both near and far. We would like to preemptively thank everyone for their support and we will make sure your donated items are given to those in need. Neenah Police Department

Officers at the event say that the original truck that they were hoping would be halfway full filled up immediately and N&M Transfer had to get a second trailer.

“It’s just absolutely amazing how many people this is going to help out in Florida,” said Neenah Police Chief Aaron Olson.

Operation Neenah runs until 5 p.m.