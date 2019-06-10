Neenah Community gathers for 28th annual 3-on-3 basketball tournament

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) -- Neenah residents gathered today for some good ole neighborhood 3-on-3 basketball action.

Approximately 140 teams participated in the tournament. The ages ranged from youth all the way to college students and adults.

There were also food trucks in the area guests could enjoy.

Chris Cooley has played in the tournament for 15 years and talked about what keeps him coming back:

"The comradery. I Just love playing basketball. Like I said 15 years been paying this game and playing here and its been fun every year. New challenges, different teams, so I kind of like the competiveness."

This marked the 28th annual streetball event in Neenah.