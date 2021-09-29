Neenah community members check out high school construction site

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Wednesday afternoon, Neenah Joint School District Superintendent Dr. Mary Pfeiffer welcomed community members to a special site.

“We are standing at 500 Rocket Way,” she says. “That is the address of our new high school.”

The 500,00 square-foot school will eventually stand two stories tall.

Right now, work is underway below what will be the building’s foundation.

“Our process related to our geothermal, the electrical, the sewer, and other first and initial steps when it comes to a large construction process like this,” explains Dr. Pfeiffer.

Members of the community were given the chance to check out where they’re at in the building process and get into the field themselves.

“We’re explaining our foundation and how we approach those,” Dave Barrow, a Senior Project Manager for Miron Construction tells Local 5. “We’re explaining utilities and how those are approached. We’re always open to explain what we’re doing and answer questions.”

Community members and district parents, like Suzanna Mattson and Tim Woeckner, stopped by to check-in.

“We’re just so excited about the school going in so close to us,” explains Mattson.

District officials say keeping the community informed is important, because a nearly 115-million dollar referendum, passed by residents in 2020, made the project possible.

“We wanted to keep our community engaged,” says Dr. Pfeiffer. “We wanted opportunities for them to see where their money was going.”

For Mattson and Woeckner, who lives just down the street from the construction site, it’s also a chance to see where their son will start his Sophomore year of high school.

“He’s in eighth grade now,” says Mattson.

“It’s going to be really nice for him to be close to home,” adds Woeckner.

“We’re thrilled,” Mattson agrees.

The school is expected to open to students in 2023.