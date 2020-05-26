Crash knocks out power for some Neenah residents

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash in Neenah has caused about 30 WPS customers and nearly 4,000 We Energies customers to be without power late Tuesday morning.
As seen in the photo above, a semi-truck appears to have knocked out a power line pole near Winchester Road and HWY CB.
Law enforcement and WPS are responding to the incident.
