Archie’s Famous Popcorn will not be sold at one of Neenah’s Dairy Queens after a transfer in ownership. (Getty Images)

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Archie’s Famous Popcorn has been a fan-favorite in Neenah for many years, but one fast-food chain will stop selling the local product due to a transfer in ownership.

According to a Facebook post from Archie’s on Friday, June 16, the Neenah Dairy Queen at 910 Gay Drive, located near Interstate 41, had an ownership transfer.

This ownership change was outside of the family, and with new contract agreements, the sale of non-Dairy Queen items at this location is no longer permitted.

“Archie’s Famous Popcorn falls under this classification and had to be removed from the location,” said officials on Archie’s Facebook page.

At this time, the downtown Neenah Dairy Queen located at 450 South Commercial Street, will be the only place to purchase Archie’s Famous Popcorn. You can purchase the Party Bag for $7.39 or the Party Crasher for $13.49.

Those with questions are asked to contact the downtown Neenah location at (920)-725-6531.