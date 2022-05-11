NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A duplex in Neenah was saved on Wednesday from a fire due to a quick-thinking neighbor.

According to the Neenah-Menasha Fire Department, around 6:45 p.m. the department responded to the 1000 Block of Cecil Street for reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters did not see any smoke or fire showing, and crews were able to confirm the fire had been extinguished by a neighbor who lived across the street.

The fire was investigated and it was determined that the resident of the duplex had set up a deep fryer in their garage, started warming the oil, and then proceeded to grill in their back yard.

The neighbor from across the street had noticed smoke coming from the deep fryer and notified the resident of the duplex before putting out the smoke with a fire extinguisher.

As a result, there was minor damage to the garage door and vinyl siding above the garage door but the duplex was saved. There were no injuries either.

Neenah Deep Fryer Fire

The following tips are from the Neenah-Menasha Fire Department on safe, outdoor cooking:

Do not overfill the fryer

Fryers should always be used outdoors, on a solid level surface at a safe distance from buildings

Make sure the food you are about to cook is completely thawed before it is placed in a fryer

Never leave the fryer unattended because, without thermostat controls, the oil will continue to heat until it catches fire

Never let children or pets near the fryer when in use or after use as the oil can remain hot for hours

Never use a fryer on a wooden deck, under a patio cover, in a garage, or enclosed space

For more tips and information on fire safety, click here.