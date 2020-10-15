Neenah elementary students returning to in-person learning

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – All Neenah elementary schools will return to in-person learning next week while students at Neenah High School will continue learning virtually for two weeks.

According to the Neenah Joint School District, elementary school sutdents will return to in-person learning five days a week. At the middle school level, Horace Mann will return to in-person learning five days a week as well while Shattuck will use a hybrid model of in-person and online learning.

Officials say the decision to return younger children to in-person learning is “due to the decrease in COVID cases among younger children in the District and Winnebago County.”

The decision to keep Neenah High School in an online learning environment through Friday, Oct. 30, is in response to “a slight increase in the number of COVID cases among high school students” over the last two weeks.

A decision about potentially returning to in-person learning will be made on Thursday, Oct. 29, according to the district, but officials say they will need to see a decrease in the positivity rate before in-person learning can resume.

Shattuck Middle School will transition to a hybrid learning model and a decision about potentially returning to full in-person learning will be made on Thursday, Oct. 29.

The Neenah Joint Schoool District first transitioned to virtual learning earlier this month.

They aren’t the first school district in the area to be sending students back to in-person learning. The West De Pere School District made the decision earlier this week to return to in-person instruction. Students in that district will return on Oct. 19.

Other school districts, like Pembine’s and Manitowoc, have transitioned to virtual learning.

