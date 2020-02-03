Neenah family trapped by coronavirus outbreak in China now en route to U.S.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) Sunday, the World Health Organization announced the first death, outside of China, from the Coronavirus.

Here in the U.S., the CDC has confirmed the 9th case of the fast-spreading disease but the Coronavirus hits even closer to home for a Neenah man.

Since January 19, Sam Roth’s wife, Daisy, and their two kids have been trapped in China because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Sam’s family is scheduled to board an evacuee flight from China on Sunday.

Daisy and their two kids will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Sam hopes that when his family finally comes home, they won’t face an epidemic of alarm.

Sam says, “My hope is that people are calm and compassionate avoid going into hysteria and panic because while this disease is dangerous, we would amplify the danger by having public panic. So I hope people can avoid that emotional response for the safety of my family for the safety of the community for the safety of all the people that are affected by this disease.”

As of Sunday, the U.S. now asks anyone returning from China self-quarantine for 14 days and be monitored.

Sam says when his family returns to the U.S. he is uncertain if they will fly directly to Wisconsin or required to report elsewhere.

Local Five will continue to follow this story.