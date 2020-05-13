Neenah farmers market to open in June with safety measures in place

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – While many events across Northeast Wisconsin are being canceled due to the coronavirus, Future Neenah says its 28th annual Farmers Market at Shattuck Park will open on June 13.

According to a Tuesday release, the Farmers Market will run on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon from June 13 through October 17.

Farmer’s markets are considered essential services under the Safer at Home order as they provide the community access to fresh, local foods. Despite this, the Future Neenah Farmers Market says it will look much different than it has in years past.

“You’ll find farmers and local vendors with the fresh produce and some prepackaged foods you’ve come to expect; but the season will begin without craft vendors, music, activities, fitness, and the like – in order to discourage gathering in groups and limit time spent at the market,” organizers say in a release.

Event organizers say they will add one-way directional signage for navigating the market, signs to assist with safe social distancing, hand sanitizing stations, and multiple additional safety guidelines provided by the Winnebago County Health Department for vendors and staff.

Additionally, no dogs will be allowed at the market unless it is a service animal.

“We are excited to start the market on June 13th as scheduled to support local farmers and provide access to fresh, local foods” Future Neenah Executive Director Nikki Hessel stated. “For now, we are operating the market as purely an essential food source, but we hope to add to the event as restrictions are lifted throughout the summer to bring back to warm, welcoming gathering space that our community loves.”

The Future Neenah Farmers Market offers a free Loyalty Card program. Visit the booth each week to check off a visit. After five visits, receive a special gift, and after 10 visits you will receive $5 in market tokens.

Future Neenah Farmers Market accepts Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food share benefits. This program is made possible by a grant from Kimberly-Clark Corporation. The Neenah Farm Market is also a WIC (Women, Infants, Children) market.

For more information, visit neenah.org or the Future Neenah Farmers Market Facebook page.

