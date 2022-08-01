NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A large-scale layoff at the Neenah Foundry Company will be taking place in September and will affect around 115 employees.

According to a release, layoffs will be happening to less than 20% of employees at the company’s manufacturing facilities located on Aylward Street in Neenah.

The company says the layoffs are the result of a previously announced divestiture of certain heavy truck part sales and manufacturing by the company.

104 production workers, 4 production supervisors, and 7 members of corporate will be without a job following the layoff that will take place on September 27, 2022.