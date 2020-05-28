Neenah High School, community celebrate graduating class

Live Now
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah High School and the community celebrated the class of 2020 with a parade through the city on Wednesday.

Students were encouraged to decorate their cars and parents were invited to drive the vehicles along the parade route, giving students the opportunity to wave at residents and enjoy the recognition.

“It was a long route, and there was a ton of community out,” Neenah High School Principal Brian Wunderlich told WFRV Local 5. “It’s a testament to what a great city we live in.”

The Neenah class of 2020 was honored during an online ceremony Wednesday night.

