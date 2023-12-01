NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Classes at Neenah High School will be held virtually on Friday after the school was evacuated due to a fire alarm.

According to the Neenah Joint School District, the Fox Crossing Fire Department responded following the alarm, and “all students and staff were re-positioned in the academic wings of the building after receiving clearance from the fire department.”

The release noted that everyone remained safe throughout the incident and that classes are being held virtually out of precaution.

The Fox Crossing Fire Department and electricians are investigating the origin of the alarm, and officials believe it to be from an air handler that services the atrium.

