NEENAH, Wis (WFRV) – Neenah High School hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new facility. The school was built in nearly 600 days and cost nearly one hundred and 20 million dollars to build. Paul Haller says he looks forward to sending his daughter to school.



“They put a lot of money into technology, cafeteria, the gym, the wonderful football field, and I’m excited to have my daughter be a sophomore at this school,” said Haller.



The school brook ground on the building in June of 2021 superintendent Mary Preiffer says she looks forward to the new school year.



“My hope is that when students come here, they will feel a sense of ownership and pride and remembering how important it is to be thankful to our community and Mr. Wunderlich does a really great job at instilling every rocket has a champion,” stated Preiffer.



Principal Brian Wunderlich says the new facility will prepare students for a bright future.



“Our athletes are going to be super fired up about the weight room, I think our fine arts students are going to love the auditorium and the immersive sound and we just really hope that they develop a passion and curiosity that we hope we are inspiring in them,” explained Wunderlich.



Haller encourages students to have a great school year.



“I think Neenah is at the tip of the sphere now and i think what they’re doing here the big thing is preparing kids for college, Iwould recommend kids going to Neenah High school cause now it’s state of the art i think it’s out of all the fox valley schools they are like I said definitely at the tip of the sphere now,” said Haller.



Students will return to school on Tuesday September 5th.