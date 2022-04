NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah High School students were placed on lockdown near the end of the school day on Friday.

According to the Neenah School District, the students were placed on lockdown around 2:00 p.m. due to a possible threat that was heard outside of the building.

Classes were still being taught as normal while the Neenah Police Department investigated the situation to which they found no credible threat.

Students were dismissed from school at the regularly scheduled time of 3:20 p.m.