MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WFRV) – The powerlifting team from Neenah High School spent the weekend in Myrtle Beach winning multiple national championships.

In total, the Rockets received four national championship trophies. These included the girls raw, girls equipped, boys raw, and the girls and boys raw combined trophies.

Bri Anderson, Rylee Ehlke, and Abby Hoelzel added individual national titles with each athlete finishing atop their respective weight class. Ava Meyer and Luka Quinones added runner-up finishes of their own while Emma Donahue and Piper Albert each had third-place finishes.

Evan Cardoza finished fourth in his weight class. Podium spots and medals were also earned by Liam Rennert, Ty Anderson. Marta Jimenez, and Carson Harwood who all placed fifth.

While the school may have won 10 previous national championships under coach Joe Lewis, the four captured in Myrtle Beach makes this past weekend the best one in the history of the program.

Team officials say there is a welcome home event scheduled, but no official details have been released.

Local Five will update this story once that information is known.