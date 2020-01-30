Neenah high school student publishes her first book

NEENAH, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Neenah High School sophomore Natalie Frank has turned her love of writing into her first published book entitled “When Sea Becomes Cemetery”.

The book is a historical fiction novel that is centered around a U-505 German submarine that was captured by the U.S. Navy during World War II.

Frank, a member of the schools Arete Academy, made use of the programs weekly “Genius Hour” to much of the research and planning for the book.

Once the book was completed, Frank sent it off to be proofed and published through Amazon.

Natalie is already starting her second book which will be a teen fiction novel.

She also recently started a writing program for elementary students called “The Write Way”.