NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The holiday season is in full swing throughout northeast Wisconsin, especially in Neenah, where a popular local event is scheduled for December.

A Very Neenah Christmas, presented by Community First Credit Union, is set for Friday, December 2, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The community is invited downtown to do a little ‘window shopping’ as businesses will create elaborate window scenes with live mannequins as part of the very special tradition.

Other activities will include Santa’s reindeer, an ice sculpture garden, a photo station at Santa’s sleigh, and many others.

Organizers say that foot traffic will flow in a counterclockwise position to help with mannequin window viewing. One-way signs will be scattered throughout the downtown area to help with this effort.

All events are free, aside from ice skating, which organizers say will cost a small fee.

Wisconsin Avenue will be closed from Commercial Street to Main Street, and there will be plenty of free parking around the event.

For more information on A Very Neenah Christmas, you can head over to Future Neenah’s website here.