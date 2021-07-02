Neenah, Inc. announces closure of Appleton paper mill facility

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah, Inc. announced on Friday it will be making several changes to its business, one of which includes closing its Appleton facility by the end of the third quarter of 2021.

“Closing a facility is always a difficult decision and not one we take lightly. This decision is not a reflection of our employees or their efforts, as the team has consistently worked hard to overcome obstacles, improve safety and drive results. We’ll continue to provide innovative filtration solutions and serve customers from our other manufacturing facilities in Europe and North America,” shared Julie Schertell, Neenah’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Neena Inc., notes that an estimated annual revenue decrease will be one of the financial implications associated with the closure of the facility.

Nennah, Inc. says its decision to close the facility, as well as its other operational changes including investing $13 million in new release liner coating capacity and restarting an idled Fine Paper & Packaging asset, were reportedly made to accelerate growth, strengthen margins, and create value for customers and shareholders.

“These actions will drive accretive value and accelerate efforts toward our long-term revenue growth goal of 5% annually with strong, consistent margins. Both the investment in coating capacity for release liners and the start-up of an idled asset in support of premium packaging are aligned with our strategy to extend our capabilities into larger, growing markets with customers that value unique, premium solutions,” said Schertell.